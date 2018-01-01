THE COACHES

PATRICK MOURATOGLOU,

PRESIDENT AND

FOUNDER One of the most influential coaches in the

world, Patrick has worked with elite players

such as Marcos Baghdatis and Grigor

Dimitrov. He currently coaches Serena

Williams who, since 2012 has won 10 grand

slams and 2 Olympic gold medals under his

guidance, becoming the world number 1.

Laying the foundations for the Mouratoglou

Tennis Academy and at the heart of the

training philosophy, he continues to work

closely with the coaching staff and players.

