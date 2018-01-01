ADDED TO CART
REASONS WHY RUNNING
IS AWESOME

Yeah, the health benefits are important, but there are so many more things that make
running the coolest way to spend your free time. Here are a few of them.

THERE ARE NO SIGN-UP FEES No monthly fees! You don’t need a fancy gym membership. Just lace up and go, that’s it. And
appreciate that you won’t be interrupted during your run by a guy grunting through squats in spandex. YOU CAN RUN ANYWHERE Lace up and the world is your oyster. Whether it’s your local high school track, the park,
on a treadmill or even on vacation, log miles anywhere. MAKE RUNNING YOUR “ME TIME” Crazy commute? Cabin fever? Cramming for finals? Running is a great way to unwind, get
outside, enjoy nature and find your Zen. Whether it’s catching up on your favorite
podcast, listening to a new album, or enjoying some peace and quiet, running can be
your escape. Just slip on those kicks and let the day’s pressures melt away. IT MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE A SUPERHERO Nothing makes you feel like you can take on the world quite like getting out for a run, especially in the early
or late hours. You’ll be taking a stand against the twin villains known as Lethargy and Laziness, and people
will take notice. With every stride, your legend grows. YOU CAN TRACK YOUR PROGRESS Progress is addictive, which is one reason many runners log their runs. With the Nike+ Running App, you
can track your progress and compare how different workouts make you feel. Use the App anytime you get
on the road to log your speed, distance and mood while you run. You can even share your mid-run selfies. YOU CAN MAKE NEW HUMAN FRIENDS… ...And spend quality time with the furry ones. Running is a great way to make new friends who all share a
common goal or inspire your current group of friends to move towards a goal together. Remember, you
can find friends to connect with using the Nike+ Running App. It’s also a great way to give your dog
some exercise, fun in the sun and a different type of treat. YOU CAN EARN SOME BRAGGING RIGHTS It’s hard to beat the feeling of setting a goal, crushing it, and then letting your friends know. Make the Nike+
Running App your megaphone. Even if you don’t have a physical running group, your friends can cheer you
on through Facebook and check out your post-run photos on Twitter and Instagram. OH YEAH, AND YOU CAN MAKE IT A FUN WAY TO STAY HEALTHY "Running just two or three times a week will help you feel better than ever. And what’s even better than a
healthy fun run? A dance party run. Make your workout feel like an epic training montage with the Ready,
Set, Go, Run playlist on Spotify. And move your heart rate to a whole new rhythm. Ready to put awesome
into action? Let’s move to the beat."

RELATED ARTICLE: RUNNER'S MYTHS DEBUNKED You've probably heard some wacky things about running.
Allow us to break down what’s fiction and fact.

RELATED ARTICLE: RUN GEAR ESSENTIALS Understand the performance innovations
behind why you should rock certain running
gear, so you look and feel the part.

READY SET GO: 10 RUN PLAN The number one rule of running is to run.
Sounds easy enough, right?

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace
and time with the ultimate
running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created
by Nike Master Trainers.

COME RUN WITH US

NIKE+ RUNNING APP

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

