You’re six runs in (booyah), but guess what? You’re not just a runner. You’re an athlete.

Cross-training is a great way to take advantage of a Recovery Day.

YOU’VE GOT TO DO MORE THAN RUN TO RUN BETTER

From building a strong core, to strengthening your legs for those long strides, cross-training will help

you run better. We use the Nike+ Training Club workouts to make us stronger, faster and fitter runners. We

recommend working out with the NTC App on a Recovery Day or using a workout to complement your run.

HERE ARE SOME NTC WORKOUTS TO GET YOU STARTED

TO BUILD STAMINA:

FRESH HIT

An introduction to high intensity interval training with moves that challenge every part of the body.

CARDIO HUSTLE WORKOUT

Improve reaction time and build lean muscle with power moves and stability work.

TO STRETCH IT OUT, TRY:

RUN READY YOGA WORKOUT

Bend, breathe and find your flow with this 6-minute yoga-inspired program to support your running.

This can be used before or after your workout.

YOGA READY WORKOUT

Go with the flow and explore posture and technique with this calm introduction to yoga.

FOR A STRONGER CORE:



CORE STABILITY WORKOUT

This focuses on your core and strengthens the muscles groups that support the hip joint,

helping to build strength for your stride.

ABS AND ARMS WORKOUT

This strength-based workout incorporates drills focused on alternating upper and lower body muscle

groups while consistently activating the core.