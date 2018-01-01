ADDED TO CART
LEGENDARY STYLE. SUPERIOR COMFORT. The AJ I becomes the first Jordan shoe with all-over Flyknit construction, delivering
incredible stretch and support—proving that heritage never gets old, it just gets better.

AIR JORDAN I FLYKNIT Exceptional stretch and comfort.

All-over Flyknit material delivers
incredible stretch and support.

Premium leather details for a
heritage look.

Nike Air unit delivers
low-profile cushioning.

THE JOOKIN KING With fluid movements and a street-fresh
look, Lil Buck has added his personal touch
to the jookin dance genre—showing there’s
always room to innovate, even when it
comes to a well-established classic.

“I WEAR A LOT OF JORDANS BECAUSE THEY FEEL REALLY GOOD AND ARE COMFORTABLE
WHEN I’M DANCING AND THEY HAVE JUST ENOUGH TOE SUPPORT,” HE SAYS.

