MERCURIAL SPEEDROOM

A signature boot, a familiar stage. Cristiano
Ronaldo marked the debut of his signature
CR Mercurial Superfly III with a strike in the
biggest club game of them all: El Clasico.

Inspired by the 1987 Air Safari running
shoe, refreshed for Cristiano Ronaldo's
first signature boot. Be Fast. Be Seen.
Be Mercurial.

Designed with a glass fiber chassis,
direct inject studs and a new Vapor
Traction II design for multidirectional
traction, the Mercurial Vapor VI took
explosive speed to a new level.

The handcrafted boot exemplified our
obsession for lightweight product and
pushed Mercurial into a bold new era.
Its properties demanded a new name,
Superfly, and while the rest of the
Mercurial iterations continued, Superfly
became the highest expression of the
Mercurial.

Created to turn heads, designed to turn
defenders inside out. On the feet of
players like Franck Ribery, the Mercurial
Vapor Rosa commanded attention with
every run.

A decade after Mercurial changed
football forever, the Mercurial SL went
back to its track sprint origins.  At just
185 grams, and constructed entirely out
of carbon fiber, it super-charged the
Mercurial's lightweight speed concept.

In 2006, Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima
made history as the all-time highest scorer
on the world’s biggest stage - he did it in the
Brazil-inspired Mercurial Vapor III.

