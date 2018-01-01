FLEXIBLE
TRACTIONThe Flex Groove outsole has a zig-zag
cut-out along the bottom for excellent
flexibility and traction.
RESPONSIVE
CUSHIONINGLightweight foam with Nike Zoom Air
in the heel provides soft comfort
and a responsive feel.
BREATHABLE
SUPPORTMesh helps your feet stay cool, and
Flywire cables offer support
when you cut hard.
BEHIND THE DESIGN:KYRIE 4Together with Nike Basketball Design Director Leo Chang,
Nike designer Ben Nethongkome built a shoe that could
harness the power of Kyrie's lightning-fast footwork on
the court, and speak to his unique style off the court.
GROUND-BREAKING DESIGN"Kyrie is all over the court, cutting and turning", Ben says. How to
keep him stable was the question that drove the design process.
The team tried a new approach—splitting the sole down the middle
so the shoe could deliver support at every angle. "Now, Kyrie's able
to keep his foot at a 45-degree angle when he cuts and explodes
into his next move.
QUICK AROUND THE CORNERFor Kyrie, quick movements are a source of power—and ultimately
points. With speed in mind, Ben and his team created an outsole that
would mimic the way a tyre supports a turning car. "We want him to be
quick around the corner", he says. "The new curvature allows him to
operate efficiently when he's on a lean". By rounding out the shape
of the outsole, his momentum doesn't get stopped short by sharp
angles. Instead, that energy is transferred into his next move,
and none of the power is wasted.