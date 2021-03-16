Women Surfers Making Waves in Hainan 

How did you get so close to the other women here?



Darci: Everyone here has a very similar outlook. We were all raised by the ocean, so we're like sisters. We're all from the same mother!



Xiaomi: Absolutely! The people who choose to live here are all inspired by the same kind of life. We have abandoned the stresses of the city.



Jingya: When I first arrived, I thought I would have to learn how to surf to become part of the group.



Darci: You think too much. Even when you couldn't surf, you were still part of the group!



Wan: The village is small, so I got to know all the other girls very quickly. When we weren't surfing, we'd all sunbathe and listen to music together during the day, or barbecue and drink together in the evening. During the holidays, if we don't go home, we all get together to celebrate, so no one feels alone without their family.



Darci: Yes, we are family. At Chinese New Year, everyone will bring one dish from home and we have a huge meal together.



You: We all like surfing, so we always have something to talk about. And every day when we've finished in the ocean, we come back for drinks together.



Liu: And if we drink too much, we help each other get home!