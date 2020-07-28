Regulate Your Body Clock for Better Sleep and More Energy

"Having a dramatically shorter clock means your melatonin release, which prompts your body for sleep, peaks much earlier, so you're tired well before you should be", says Partch. "Then you wake up before the day has really started".



Whether your clock's short or long, you don't have to let it dictate how you tick and tock. "Your lifestyle—particularly when you train and when you eat—can be modified to shift the phase, or time settings, of your body clocks to peak earlier or later in the day depending on your goal", says Karyn Esser, PhD, a Professor and Associate Programme Director at the University of Florida's Institute of Myology and a leading researcher on the relationship between circadian rhythms and skeletal muscle.



Research on body clocks and training is still in progress. But if you feel wiped by, say, 8pm, you would probably benefit most from an afternoon workout. That's because exercise can shift your body clocks, which can delay the onset of melatonin, says Esser. If you struggle to get to sleep before midnight, a morning session—preferably an outdoor one—should align your circadian cues for sleep onset to peak earlier in the day. "The nice thing is that your muscle clocks are very responsive to exercise and can adjust to the training schedule you set forth, so your muscles will get used to any scheduling changes", she says. "As they do, they'll perform better, so you should eventually see similar, if not greater, results".



Regardless of your personal clock, you also want to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner within a 10-hour time frame that best matches the hours of sunlight, adds Partch. Exposing yourself to natural light as soon as you wake and limiting blue-light screens (your phone, TV, and laptop) after dark to minimise melatonin disruption helps too.



"There's so much more to learn, but it's fascinating to know that we all operate on our own clock, which controls practically everything in our bodies", says Partch. The closer you pay attention to yours, the more likely you'll feel more control over when you wake, eat, train, sleep—whatever it is you want to do with your time.