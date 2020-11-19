The Placebo Effect Works — Here’s Why

The Psychology Behind the Placebo Effect

So does that mean what these people experienced was fake? Not at all, says Halson. The sensation itself may be in your head, but its impacts are very real.



"The placebo effect usually involves expectations, which are managed by the brain's prefrontal cortex", explains Lauren Atlas, PhD, an affective neuroscience and pain investigator at the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health at the National Institutes of Health. "That region can connect with others that cause chemicals to be released and affect the body's response, such as endorphins (feel-good hormones)". There are multiple types of placebos, she says, and some can engage your opioid system to actually block pain signals from reaching the brain, while others can change your emotions and make you feel more relaxed.



There's another reason, though, that the placebo effect comes up so often in recovery research in particular. "In sports, winning can come down to tiny parts of a second", says Halson. "And most serious athletes will try almost anything to get that edge", especially if it's as simple as wearing a sock.



A sense of ritual may enhance the placebo effect's potential, adds Halson. "Most recovery techniques are very sensory experiences", she says. So if you feel like you're doing something good for your body every time you shiver your way through an ice bath or rub cooling gel on your muscles, that belief—and the confidence it inspires—can power your subsequent performance. And the more you want something to work, the more likely you are to believe it will, says Halson.