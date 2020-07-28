By Nike Training
It's amazing what you can do with your own body weight—at least that's what you'll realise when you incorporate the triceps dip into your workout routine. The humbling move builds strong muscle from your shoulders to your abs. Nail the move with these tips from Nike Master Trainer Joe Holder.
Muscles You'll Work
Obviously the triceps dip works your triceps, the three-headed muscle that runs down the back of your upper arm. Though it sounds like an isolation exercise that recruits only one muscle, the triceps dip is actually a compound pushing exercise, because each rep also works your shoulders, chest and upper back. Leaning forwards as you dip will activate your pecs more and take some pressure off your triceps and shoulders. If you do the exercise on parallel bars, your core will kick in to help you move your entire body down and up.
Why You Should be Doing a Triceps Dip
When to Do It
If you're doing dips on parallel bars or rings, aim for 3 to 5 sets of 5 to 10 reps, or as many as you're able to do with good form. If you're doing them on a bench or box, up your reps (12 to 15 per set is a good target). You can incorporate them into an upper-body day or consider them skill work by focusing more on technique.
How to Do a Triceps Dip
01. Stand between a set of parallel bars and grab each bar with a neutral grip (palms facing each other).
02. Jump to lock out your arms, stacking your wrists, elbows and shoulders to align your joints. Think about rolling the heads of your shoulders behind your collarbone, and fight the urge to shrug.
03. Cross your ankles behind you.
04. Pull your shoulders back and down and lean forwards slightly. Bend your arms, keeping your elbows tucked close to your sides and pointing straight back, as you slowly lower yourself until your shoulders are below your elbows.
05. Push through your hands and straighten your arms to return to the starting position. That's 1 rep. Repeat.
Quick PSA: Don't be a Hero
If you feel any pinching or pain, the internal rotation might be too much for your joints. To get the most out of the move, focus on extending through your arms as you push up. If you have excellent shoulder mobility, healthy joints and no pain while doing dips, you can lower yourself until your shoulders are just below your elbows. Otherwise, go only as low as you can while maintaining scapular tension (squeezing your shoulder blades together and down), even if that's just halfway.
Make It Easier
No parallel bars in sight? A stable bench, box, or the seat of a chair will do.
Make It Harder
To up the intensity of the triceps dip on bars, wear a weighted vest. If that's not enough, do dips on gymnastics rings, which will really fire up your core. To up the intensity on a bench, box or chair, elevate your feet across from you.
Train With Us
Tap into the ultimate training resource with the Nike Training Club App. With expertly designed workouts and holistic tips on nutrition, mindset, recovery and sleep, NTC has everything you need to perform your best.