How Sugar Affects the Body

Here's why: By nature of their chemical composition, all carbohydrates—yes, even vegetables—contain sugar. When you eat or drink carbs, your digestive system breaks down larger sugar molecules into smaller ones so they can be absorbed into the bloodstream, explains certified sports dietitian Lauren Antonucci, RDN, the owner of Nutrition Energy in New York City. Your pancreas then releases insulin, which allows the sugar to enter your cells, muscles and liver, where it's used for energy or stored for future use.



When you overdo it on the sweet stuff (hey, it happens), your blood sugar rises very quickly, provoking your body to rush-produce insulin in an attempt to level things out. Your sugar levels may then decrease rapidly, causing your energy levels to plummet. And if you try to combat the energy slump by eating more sugar, the cycle starts all over, explains Antonucci.



If you regularly overdo it on sugar, the 'future use' supply might get stored in fat cells, which, if you're eating more than your body needs, can lead to weight gain. All of this could help explain why studies have found that cutting back on added sugar (more on that in a minute) can improve your heart health and disease risk, weight management, and even your skin and sleep.



However, whole foods that naturally contain their own sugar—like mangoes—also pack nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them a lighter offence. "The fibre slows the digestive process, so there's not as sharp of a blood sugar spike and crash afterwards", says registered dietitian Jessica Cording, the author of "The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress and Anxiety". If you pair the food with a source of protein and fat, like peanut butter or cheese, you'll soften the spike even more, so you get longer-lasting energy.