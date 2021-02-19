Athlete’s Cookbook: Tatyana McFadden's Russian Wrap Sauce

Chef Kia Damon's simple dish takes the St. Petersburg-born US athletics star way back, without taking up much of her time.
Tatyana McFadden never slows down, on or off the track. She led a legal battle for para-athletes' right to compete—when she was just 15. She won a marathon—every year, for five years in a row. And she collects Paralympic gold medals at a rate that must drive up her luggage fees. Long story short: She doesn't have much time to cook. So when she tells chef Kia Damon that she's getting nostalgic for the flavours of her native Russia, Kia knows it's time to invent something quick, easy and horseradish-forward. In this episode of "Athlete's Cookbook", Kia whips up a wrap that's just Russian enough to remind Tatyana of the old country, and simple enough that's there's plenty of time for Tatyana's life story. That means we hear about ice cream soup, meet Tatyana's equally athletic sister, and learn about how teenagers can change the world (hell, yeah!). Watch the video above, check out the recipe below and get cooking.
Russian Wrap Scene Ingredients for Four Servings
Method
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine the liquid aminos with 1 cup of water. Marinate the tofu in the liquid aminos mixture for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread them on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and roast for 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, honey, horseradish, spicy mustard, garlic powder, lemon zest, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of water until fully incorporated and creamy. The mixture should be pourable (add extra water if needed).
Heat the vegetable oil in the pan over medium-high heat, then add the marinated tofu and cook for about 5 minutes per side. The tofu should begin to brown and caramelise on each side.
Once the sweet potatoes are done, grab a wrap. Pile it with leafy greens, cabbage, cucumber, tofu and sweet potatoes, and add a drizzle of the tahini-horseradish dressing. Wrap it up like a burrito by tucking in the left and right side of the wrap, then flipping the bottom up and over the filling and tightly rolling it up. Or just fold it in half, like a big taco.
