Nike Everyday-strømperne er dypfarvede, så de opfylder dit ønske om at tilføje lidt ekstra sjov til din træning. De er lige så behagelige, som de er farverige, og så er de drevet af Dri-FIT, så de også holder dig veltilpas, mens du sveder.
5 Stjerner
ArthurB391845729 - 04. okt. 2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 28. apr. 2022
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.