      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Sko til større børn

      449,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser
      Sort/Sort/Sort
      Hvid/Hvid/Hvid

      Nike Court Borough Low 2 forener komfort og stil. Den strukturerede, støttende pasform har et basketballdesign i retrostil, så du kan ligne en all-star uden for banen.

      • Farve vist: Hvid/Hvid/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: BQ5448-100

      Størrelse og pasform

      Anmeldelser (35)

      4.5 Stjerner

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08. jul. 2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25. jun. 2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06. mar. 2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes