      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Langærmet løbeoverdel til mænd

      299,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser

      Kast dig ud i dine kilometer i dette lette lag, der hjælper med at skærme dig mod solen.Nike Dri-FIT Miler-overdelen er fremstillet i blødt, svedtransporterende materiale, der hjælper løbere på alle niveauer med at holde sig tørre og veltilpasse.Dette produkt er fremstillet af 100% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

      • Farve vist: Sort
      • Stylenr.: DD4576-010

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 188 cm høj
      • Standardpasform giver en afslappet og fri fornemmelse

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
      • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (28)

      4.4 Stjerner

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26. mar. 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13. nov. 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13. nov. 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

