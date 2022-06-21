Med Nike Flex Advance er det nemt som en leg. Nike FlyEase-teknologi giver en ekstra bred åbning, så små fødder glider lige ned (det bliver ikke nemmere). Krydsende stropper (for at forberede børnene på rigtige snørebånd) gør det nemt! De er virkelig fleksible, behagelige og slidstærke – perfekt til at gå, løbe eller lege i for de små.
4.3 Stjerner
edoardos - 21. jun. 2022
Scarpa comprata anche e soprattutto per l'estetica, la linguetta tende a scivolare in giu dopo pochi passi, creando un antiestetico rigonfiamento alla punta della scarpa. Nostro figlio rifiuta di usarle.
6ae44798-b32d-48b1-aed6-17d49eea4e8d - 14. jun. 2022
I have a 3 year old who wear orthotics and needs a deeper shoe. It’s also hard to get his foot in shoes. These were perfect! However, we had them less than a month before they started tearing up. 3 of the 4 Velcro straps are splitting in two and the toe of one shoe is already showing wear. I think if the straps were sewn instead of maybe glued together or made with a different material it might help. I would buy these again if they were redesigned to hold up better. Durability is why I loved my kids nikes in the past.
TabithaP339004374 - 28. jan. 2022
Very nice looking stylish shoe. My special needs child doesn't need foot or leg braces but has very wide feet with a super high arch so these shoes are perfect to help get on her feet. We usually use another popular brand is popular brand with Velcro closure But she seems to be in between sizes with those and they are cut more generously.. Ordered 2 sizes and had to return both for being too small and now I'm going up a full size full shoe size so they'll actually fit her feet. They seem to be short in length And the width would accommodate a regular wide foot but is a foot but probably not extra wide.