      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      No-Show-træningsstrømper (3 par)

      99,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser
      Multifarvet
      Sort/Hvid
      Hvid/Sort

      Træn igennem for fuld styrke med Nike Everyday Lightweight-strømperne. Bløde tråde med svedtransporterende teknologi hjælper med at holde dine fødder komfortable og tørre.

      • Farve vist: Hvid/Sort
      • Stylenr.: SX7678-100

      Anmeldelser (39)

      4 Stjerner

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 17. apr. 2022

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 19. jan. 2022

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 11. jan. 2022

        Socks are very nice