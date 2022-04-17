Træn igennem for fuld styrke med Nike Everyday Lightweight-strømperne. Bløde tråde med svedtransporterende teknologi hjælper med at holde dine fødder komfortable og tørre.
4 Stjerner
Tilo-KarlD - 17. apr. 2022
I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.
A M. - 19. jan. 2022
Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.
J A. - 11. jan. 2022
Socks are very nice