Nike Dynamo Go, der er afslappet, tætsiddende og skabt til leg når som helst, bliver dit barns næste favorit. Det, vi elsker mest, er, at børnene kan træde ned i den sammenfoldelige hæl og glide hurtigt og nemt ned i skoen. Og hvis de er ikke helt klar til at gøre det selv, kan du vise dem, hvordan det fungerer, så de kan blive frie og uafhængige. Den er også blød og dejlig på de bedste steder, så det sjove aldrig stopper.
4.3 Stjerner
14958017671 - 07. sep. 2022
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
11434255650 - 09. maj 2022
My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.
chritophers603868352 - 04. feb. 2022
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .