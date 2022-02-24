Gå videre til primært indhold
      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior

      Snood

      189,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike-snooden dækker dit ansigt og din hals med blød fleece, der transporterer sveden væk, så du kan holde dig varm og tør. Den sidder også tæt ørerne, hvilket giver en sikker pasform, når du løber med fuld hastighed. Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Sort/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: DC9165-010

      Størrelse og pasform

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
      • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (51)

      4.5 Stjerner

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 24. feb. 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 24. feb. 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 23. feb. 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

