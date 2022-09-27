Gå videre til primært indhold
      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Tanktop i standardpasform til kvinder

      199,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser
      Particle Grey/Heather/Sort
      Alligator/Hvid
      Light Thistle/Hvid
      Hvid/Sort
      Sort/Hvid

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika-tanktoppen er vores mest alsidige overdel, designet til alt det, du har brug for – fra maskiner til måtten og til løbeture. Det bløde, glatte stof (lavet af 100% genanvendte polyesterfibre) har en åndbar silhuet, der holder dig kølig og tør.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: DD4941-010

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Modellen har størrelse S på og er 180 cm høj
      • Standardpasform giver en afslappet og fri fornemmelse

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
      • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (26)

      4.3 Stjerner

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27. sep. 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15. sep. 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06. aug. 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.