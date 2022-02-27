Gå videre til primært indhold
      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift

      Løbetights til mænd

      849,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser

      Dit hårde arbejde har fået dig frem til startlinjen. Lad Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift-tights tage dig til målstregen. Disse tights er bløde som smør med en let, sikker fornemmelse, og er gearet til at hjælpe dig med at nå dit personlige bedste. Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Sort/Sort/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: DM4613-011

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 185 cm høj
      • Tætsiddende pasform giver en kropsnær fornemmelse

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
      • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (21)

      4.6 Stjerner

      • Very stylish, fits well!

        JSGolf - 27. feb. 2022

        Just got done wearing these to run a 5K outside! Let me start by saying that these tights look very cool. I have them in a cool blue pattern that is awesome looking. I personally did not feel comfortable wearing them without shorts over them (for obvious reasons) but that is how they're designed to be worn. The inner lining fits well and I didn't have a lot of movement down there. I would rate them a 5 if I felt like I could wear them without shorts over them.

      • Perfect tights

        AG - 25. feb. 2022

        These tights are amazing. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aeroswift is extremely comfortable. The tights fit perfectly and are light weight. Good thing is they are not transparent or thin. I am a gym person and go for my CrossFit classes almost everyday and these are great for my workout routine. It feels like I am wearing nothing at all but it provides the right kind of support and compression during the workout. Additionally the fabric of the tights is so soft to touch and the design is so stylish that I received many compliments for it.Even after the workout, it keeps you cool and dry as there is no sweaty feeling due to absorbency of the material. I have worn it multiple times and have no complains as far as the durability of the tights is concerned. The fit and striped design with shining logo is my favorite part of the tights. I would highly recommend these tights to any person who likes to do workout and be comfortable at the same time.

      • Performance at it’s Best

        Garrett - 23. feb. 2022

        After using these racing tights to partake in a bunch of different activities they definitely check(no pun intended) all the boxes as far as comfortability and performance is concerned. They keep you cool and dry do to the breathability of the material and I also appreciated the back pocket to store my keys while running. Even utilized them under my Gi during JiuJitsu and not only did they keep me dry but they also stood up to rolling on the mats for a couple of hours a week during class. The style is on point and the muted navy and white stripe are accented perfect with the pop of orange radiating from the Nike swoosh. The only thing I could do without was the built in brief liner but this is not a deal breaker as they are definitely still very comfortable and it adds a little extra support. All in all, highly recommend for those on the go!

