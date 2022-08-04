Gå videre til primært indhold
      Nike Daybreak, der oprindeligt blev lanceret i 1979, er en ægte nostalgiker. Den har den samme gummiydersål, der giver dig ægte vintage-stil.

      • Farve vist: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: CK2351-101

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04. aug. 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09. jul. 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08. jul. 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!