Nike Classic-rygsækken til børn er skaleret ned i størrelse, så den sidder behageligt på de små skuldre. Den har flere lommer med lynlås for nem og sikker opbevaring på dit daglige eventyr.
Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.
4.6 Stjerner
P S. - 08. jan. 2022
Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη
C I. - 29. jun. 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28. jun. 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.