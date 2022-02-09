Gå videre til primært indhold
|

Populære søgeord

Mest populære forslag

      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike City Rep TR

      Træningssko til kvinder

      329,97 kr.
      499,95 kr.
      33% rabat

      Nike City Rep TR er en alsidig sko, der giver slidstyrke og fleksibilitet til din aktive livsstil. Gummisål giver dig greb på forskellige overflader, mens skumstødabsorbering holder din fod komfortabel – fra udendørstræningen til resten af dagen.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Dark Smoke Grey/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: DA1351-002

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Lille i størrelsen – vi anbefaler, at du bestiller en halv størrelse større

      Omkostningsfri fragt og returnering

      Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Dette produkt er ansvarligt udviklet ved brug af genanvendte, brugte materialer eller overskydende materiale fra fremstillingsprocessen. Et af vores største skridt på rejsen mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild er valget af vores materialer, da de udgør mere end 70% af ethvert produkts CO2-belastning. Ved at genbruge plastik, garn og tekstiler kan vi reducere udledningen betydeligt. Vores mål er at bruge så mange genanvendte materialer som muligt uden at gå på kompromis med ydeevne, slidstyrke og stil.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (3)

      4.7 Stjerner

      • More Green Than Black

        SamanthaG - 09. feb. 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01. feb. 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23. okt. 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen