      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Challenger

      Løbeshorts (13 cm) med indershorts til mænd

      299,95 kr.

      Smoke Grey/Heather
      Sort
      Bright Crimson/Sort

      De ikoniske Nike Challenger-shorts giver dig naturlig bevægelsesfrihed med faconsyede indershorts og en glat fornemmelse. Mesh-detaljer og sikker opbevaring giver den alsidighed, du vil have fra et par hverdagsshorts. Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

      • Farve vist: Sort
      • Stylenr.: CZ9062-010

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 185 cm høj
      • Big and tall-modellen har størrelse 2XL på og er 198 cm høj
      • Standardpasform giver en afslappet og fri fornemmelse
      • Indersømslængde: 13 cm

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
      • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (9)

      3.6 Stjerner

      • Love feel but hikes up while sitting

        MatthewS631483761 - 31. aug. 2022

        Feel great while running but buyer beware of how they hike up while sitting in car. Also if you have anything in shorts the pockets will hang out. Somebody in reviews mentioned that pockets are longer than shorts but didn't understand until wearing them in my car that has leather seats. Don't know if this will happen in other situations but it did in my car making me feel a little awkward when with others lol. But if you don't care, these are great shorts. Love otherwise.

      • Great

        ZechA - 01. jun. 2022

        Perfect length and are super light. Also work the same when I cut the liner out of it.

      • BenC436811197 - 18. jan. 2022

        The pockets are longer than the shorts.