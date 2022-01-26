Gå videre til primært indhold
      Stylet til 70'erne.Elsket i 80'erne.Klassiker i 90'erne.Klar til fremtiden.Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature leverer nu et tidløst design, der er fremstillet af mindst 20% genanvendt materiale efter vægt.Vi har erstattet den overdel i læder, der miljømæssigt er et intensivt materiale, med utroligt friskt, delvist genanvendt kunstlæder.

      • Farve vist: Hvid/Sort
      • Stylenr.: DO1344-101

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Dette produkt er ansvarligt udviklet ved brug af genanvendte, brugte materialer eller overskydende materiale fra fremstillingsprocessen. Et af vores største skridt på rejsen mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild er valget af vores materialer, da de udgør mere end 70% af ethvert produkts CO2-belastning. Ved at genbruge plastik, garn og tekstiler kan vi reducere udledningen betydeligt. Vores mål er at bruge så mange genanvendte materialer som muligt uden at gå på kompromis med ydeevne, slidstyrke og stil.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26. jan. 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • SpartanDad - 31. dec. 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac89 - 30. dec. 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike