Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8 er let og stram. Det er en sko, der kun er lavet med det, du har brug for til en sikker pasform og fornemmelse. Vi har lavet den til at hjælpe med at holde din fod på plads, så du forbliver fleksibel og på fødderne i ujævnt terræn. Derudover har den blød stødabsorbering og en responsive fornemmelse, der gør det lidt sjovere at være på farten. Så tag den på, og gør dig klar til at løbe gennem mudderet på løbestien.
3.7 Stjerner
3969b6ba-daea-4185-aff9-5d6c7bfd23a6 - 19. sep. 2022
They felt ok trying them on, but I had horrible foot and knee pain after just a 20 minute hike. They feel unstable, it felt like they were collapsing under the outer edge of my foot and with that straining my knees.
3032964645 - 08. jun. 2022
My first trail running shoes and these are superb. Wow. So light, like a glove, and love back heal cushion support. At first I thought front toe box area didn’t have lots of space but it does. Just perfect and colors are what I wanted. Gorgeous. So comfy and I think it will be my favorite daily kicks. I always wear 8 men and 9 1/2 women. True to size. I highly recommend them. It arrived fast as usual and looks like from our local Miami store. I didn’t even have to take a drive. It arrived next day. Also the day it shipped these went down 20% and Nike price adjusted as usual due to their amazing policy and customer service.
2a9483cf-604d-4892-8f4e-11d0f210a693 - 11. maj 2022
I’ve been a Terra Kiger fan girl since the TK6 in 2020 when I started running trails seriously. This version is my favorite yet! I have about 75 miles on my current pair but I can tell the uppers are already more durable than the TK6 and TK7. I run on a lot of sandy trails and these keep the sand out better than my old pairs. The traction is also much improved for rocky terrain. I love these shoes for hill repeats and even long trail runs (I’ve done up to 13 miles so far). I just wish there were more colors available!