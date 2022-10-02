riri88 - 13. sep. 2022

You know it's for you the first time you put it on!! Been using these shoes almost everyday. They came right on time coz I'm looking for a shoes that I can use when we are moving stuff from our house and climbing up and down the stairs to move our things. I super like the shoes coz it's so soft and comfortable. One thing it's so light that its as if you are not wearing any shoes at all! These are now my go to shoes, walking, work out, going to run errands. I can wear this shoes all day without worrying that my feet will hurt.