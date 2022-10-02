Gå videre til primært indhold
|

Populære søgeord

Mest populære forslag

      Nike Air Zoom Structure 24

      Løbesko til vej til kvinder

      489,97 kr.
      979,95 kr.
      50% rabat

      Gode bedømmelser
      Hvid/Barely Grape/Cerulean/Psychic Purple
      Cerulean/Bright Spruce/Peach Cream/Valerian Blue
      Summit White/Photon Dust/Pink Oxford/University Red
      Sort/Lapis/Light Thistle/Neptune Green
      Sort/Hvid

      Gør dig klar til din løbetur i Nike Air Zoom Structure 24, der har responsiv stødabsorbering og en stabil pasform. Vi testede hundredvis af løbere for at designe stødpuden under din hæl, der skaber en polstret, blød afvikling fra hæl til tå. Ved hjælp af den viden skabte vi også en luftig overdel med åndbarhed, præcis hvor du har brug for det.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Lapis/Light Thistle/Neptune Green
      • Stylenr.: DA8570-004

      Omkostningsfri fragt og returnering

      Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.

      Anmeldelser (44)

      4.3 Stjerner

      • Really comfortable

        FloreE248346587 - 02. okt. 2022

        These are the best shoes I’ve ever had ! Over the years I have tried many different nike shoes but these are the most comfortable i’ve had !

      • Great for working!!

        pretty82 - 13. sep. 2022

        I love the fit of these shoes. I work in a hospital and I was pleasantly surprised by how durable and comfortable these shoes are. I was scrubbed into a case all day on the first day I wore these sneakers and I couldn’t believe how comfortable they were. The design is just a basic and not too flashy in the black and white. In a hospital setting that’s okay though. They fit just right in my normal size and feel really good. I would totally recommend.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Loved it!!!

        riri88 - 13. sep. 2022

        You know it's for you the first time you put it on!! Been using these shoes almost everyday. They came right on time coz I'm looking for a shoes that I can use when we are moving stuff from our house and climbing up and down the stairs to move our things. I super like the shoes coz it's so soft and comfortable. One thing it's so light that its as if you are not wearing any shoes at all! These are now my go to shoes, walking, work out, going to run errands. I can wear this shoes all day without worrying that my feet will hurt.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike