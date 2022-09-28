Med et elegant design, der er mere behageligt end din yndlings-T-shirt, er Nike Air Presto skabt til at få dig til at føle dig godt tilpas og se hurtig ud. Dens strækbare udformning skaber en behagelig, strømpelignende pasform, mens det superbløde skum tilføjer affjedring til dine skridt. Når først du har taget dem på, vil du aldrig have dem af igen.
Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.
4.7 Stjerner
PDPTESTScreenname - 28. sep. 2022
Excellent shoes with comfort .
WilliamF223466826 - 23. sep. 2022
I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!
af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10. sep. 2022
These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.