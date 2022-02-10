Nike Air Max Pre-Day tager det klassiske look fra Nikes løbehistorie ind i en ny æra og giver dig et tempofyldt look, der er klar til nutidens verden.Den er en sand hyldest til fortiden med et design, der fremstillet med mindst 20% genanvendte materialer, og den holder retro-løbeæstetikken i live.Et nyt Air-vindue giver et friskt look og blander en opsigtsvækkende stil med utrolig blød stødabsorbering.
4.7 Stjerner
MorganT381505786 - 10. feb. 2022
I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!
J U. - 26. jan. 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14. jan. 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.