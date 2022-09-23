Gå videre til primært indhold
|

Populære søgeord

Mest populære forslag

      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Sko til kvinder

      1.299 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser
      Sort/Hvid
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Sort

      Smide traditionen ud af døren? Aldrig. Vi har blandet to ikoner, der hylder både arv og innovation, så de kan overgå forventningerne. Let, luftig Flyknit kombineres smukt med åh-så-behagelig Air Max-stødabsorbering. Snør skoene, og lad dine fødder tale for dig.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: DM9073-001

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Stor i størrelsen: Vi anbefaler, at du bestiller en halv størrelse mindre

      Omkostningsfri fragt og returnering

      Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Dette produkt er ansvarligt udviklet ved brug af genanvendte, brugte materialer eller overskydende materiale fra fremstillingsprocessen. Et af vores største skridt på rejsen mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild er valget af vores materialer, da de udgør mere end 70% af ethvert produkts CO2-belastning. Ved at genbruge plastik, garn og tekstiler kan vi reducere udledningen betydeligt. Vores mål er at bruge så mange genanvendte materialer som muligt uden at gå på kompromis med ydeevne, slidstyrke og stil.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (24)

      4.5 Stjerner

      • Farhan - 23. sep. 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Moon walkers - 23. sep. 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - 22. sep. 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike