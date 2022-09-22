Gå videre til primært indhold
      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Sko til mænd

      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Sort
      Pure Platinum/Hvid/Pure Platinum/Sort
      Sort/Hvid

      Vi hylder både arv og innovation og har blandet to ikoner (gamle og nye) for at gå længere end forventet i Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer-skoen. Utrolig let og luftig Flyknit kombineres med behagelig Air Max-stødabsorbering. Snør skoene, og lad dine fødder tale for dig.

      • Farve vist: Pure Platinum/Hvid/Pure Platinum/Sort
      • Stylenr.: DJ6106-002

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Stor i størrelsen: Vi anbefaler, at du bestiller en halv størrelse mindre

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Dette produkt er ansvarligt udviklet ved brug af genanvendte, brugte materialer eller overskydende materiale fra fremstillingsprocessen. Et af vores største skridt på rejsen mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild er valget af vores materialer, da de udgør mere end 70% af ethvert produkts CO2-belastning. Ved at genbruge plastik, garn og tekstiler kan vi reducere udledningen betydeligt. Vores mål er at bruge så mange genanvendte materialer som muligt uden at gå på kompromis med ydeevne, slidstyrke og stil.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (28)

      4.2 Stjerner

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22. sep. 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22. sep. 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn't caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn't seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22. sep. 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike