Nike Air Max Dia har et løftet look og en luftig æstetik i en elegant facon. Den minimalistiske overdel gør look'et smart, mens en Max Air-enhed, der er omgivet af gennemsigtig TPU, bliver forstærket af en overdimensioneret mellemsål for yderligere stil.
4.5 Stjerner
QiwenL - 21. jun. 2022
I loved this Nike shoes when i first tried them on cuz they are soooo comfortable! The mesh material makes my feet easy to breathe :) The air-filled bottom is a super great support to my feet and i can walk much longer with them. Plus, the customer service is wonderful! I bought my shoes smaller and returned them immediately. Nike got me covered and i got the new pairs in just a week!
JanetN - 11. maj 2022
I got the white, black and gold. They look dope! I tried them on and they seem comfy! There is not a lot of arch support so if that's what you need, you may need an insert. I recommend these - especially for the sale price!
reginaldc - 27. apr. 2022
I bought the shoes for my wife who has low arches. She loves them and wants another pair. She mainly wears them for walking our dog.