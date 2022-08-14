Nike Air Max Dawn har rødder i en sporty løbe-DNA og er fremstillet i et gennemtænkt design med mindst 20% genanvendt materiale målt på vægt. Blødt ruskind og luftige materialer blander vintage-løbevibes med moderne design. Det bløde skum i mellemsålen skråer ved hælen for at give ekstra energi, mens ydersålens mønster giver greb med stil. Blød Air-stødabsorbering giver en god prognose for dagen.
4.2 Stjerner
Chunky - 14. aug. 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14. aug. 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13. jul. 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.