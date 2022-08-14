Gå videre til primært indhold
      Nike Air Max Dawn har rødder i en sporty løbe-DNA og er fremstillet i et gennemtænkt design med mindst 20% genanvendt materiale målt på vægt. Blødt ruskind og luftige materialer blander vintage-løbevibes med moderne design. Det bløde skum i mellemsålen skråer ved hælen for at give ekstra energi, mens ydersålens mønster giver greb med stil. Blød Air-stødabsorbering giver en god prognose for dagen.

      • Farve vist: Hvid/Sort/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Stylenr.: DM0013-101

      • Dette produkt er ansvarligt udviklet ved brug af genanvendte, brugte materialer eller overskydende materiale fra fremstillingsprocessen. Et af vores største skridt på rejsen mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild er valget af vores materialer, da de udgør mere end 70% af ethvert produkts CO2-belastning. Ved at genbruge plastik, garn og tekstiler kan vi reducere udledningen betydeligt. Vores mål er at bruge så mange genanvendte materialer som muligt uden at gå på kompromis med ydeevne, slidstyrke og stil.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14. aug. 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14. aug. 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13. jul. 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

