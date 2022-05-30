Med sit slanke, sporty design lader Nike Air Max AP dig bygge bro mellem fortid og nutid i førsteklasses komfort. Glimt af historiske detaljer hylder Air Max 97, mens den strømlinede overdel og blødere mellemsål giver den en moderne kant. Designet med lav profil med blød, polstret krave, luftigt mesh og komfortabel indlægssål kan nemt bruges til ethvert outfit.
4.1 Stjerner
StephenS - 30. maj 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
SirojiddinZ - 19. maj 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22. apr. 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.