      Nike Air Max AP

      Sko til mænd

      979,95 kr.

      Sort/Sort/Volt/Sort
      Sort/Sort/Bright Crimson/Hvid
      Hvid/Bright Crimson/Sort

      Med sit slanke, sporty design lader Nike Air Max AP dig bygge bro mellem fortid og nutid i førsteklasses komfort. Glimt af historiske detaljer hylder Air Max 97, mens den strømlinede overdel og blødere mellemsål giver den en moderne kant. Designet med lav profil med blød, polstret krave, luftigt mesh og komfortabel indlægssål kan nemt bruges til ethvert outfit.

      • Farve vist: Hvid/Bright Crimson/Sort
      • Stylenr.: CU4826-100

      Anmeldelser (41)

      4.1 Stjerner

      • Underrated entirely

        StephenS - 30. maj 2022

        Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!

      • Good shoes.

        SirojiddinZ - 19. maj 2022

        It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.

      • Short Term Shoe

        4789294996 - 22. apr. 2022

        These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.