      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Sko til mænd

      1.499 kr.

      Sort/Dark Grey/Sort
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential henter designidéer fra menneskekroppen. Mellemsålen repræsenterer rygsøjlen, de graduerede paneler er musklerne, snøresystem er skoens ribben og meshoverdelen er huden.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Dark Grey/Sort
      • Stylenr.: CI3705-001

      Anmeldelser (33)

      4.3 Stjerner

      • Bad shoes

        john867322083 - 17. sep. 2022

        Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use

      • Sole crumbles in few months

        2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07. sep. 2022

        this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable

      • Nice shoe

        S U. - 03. feb. 2022

        Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder