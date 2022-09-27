Gå videre til primært indhold
      Nike Air Max 270

      Sko til mænd

      1.299 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser
      Hvid/Hvid/Sort
      Sort/Sort/Sort
      Sort/Hvid/Solar Red/Anthracite

      Nikes første livsstils-Air Max giver dig stil, komfort og en stor attitude i Nike Air Max 270. Designet henter inspiration fra Air Max-ikoner og fremhæver Nikes største innovation med sit store vindue og friske udvalg af farver.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Hvid/Solar Red/Anthracite
      • Stylenr.: AH8050-002

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Lille i størrelsen – vi anbefaler, at du bestiller en halv størrelse større

      Anmeldelser (317)

      4.1 Stjerner

      • Light like a feather

        tancerzwwa - 27. sep. 2022

        These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.

      • Great shoes, but the bubble popped

        914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05. sep. 2022

        Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.

      • daitan90 - 24. aug. 2022

        graffi laterali