Gå i komfort med Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. Den er nytænkt for at gøre en af historiens mest ikoniske sneakers mere bærbar, og den kombinerer narvlæder i overdelen med en behagelig foring og responsiv stødabsorbering.
Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.
4.7 Stjerner
SarahJ574655465 - 28. aug. 2022
These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!
15749685786 - 05. jul. 2022
I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!
fatimas - 02. jul. 2022
These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.