      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Sko til kvinder

      1.149 kr.

      Løft dig til lejligheden med stil, der svæver. Denne sko omarbejder et ikons originale magi med en platformsål og en low cut-silhuet. Air-stødabsorbering holder dig løftet og elegant læder med iøjnefaldende kontrastfarver.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Sail/Gym Red
      • Stylenr.: DQ1823-006

      Anmeldelser (4)

      5 Stjerner

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30. jul. 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • YasminK - 25. maj 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14. mar. 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!