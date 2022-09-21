Gå videre til primært indhold
      Når den passer så godt og ser så godt ud, behøver den ikke et Swoosh-logo. Huarache kræver retten til dine fødder, lige fra Crater-gummiydersålen til det vævede skakternede tekstil og materiale, der omslutter din fod samt Nike Air stødabsorbering.

      • Farve vist: Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Sort/Iron Grey
      • Stylenr.: DM0863-002

      • Dette produkt er ansvarligt udviklet ved brug af genanvendte, brugte materialer eller overskydende materiale fra fremstillingsprocessen. Et af vores største skridt på rejsen mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild er valget af vores materialer, da de udgør mere end 70% af ethvert produkts CO2-belastning. Ved at genbruge plastik, garn og tekstiler kan vi reducere udledningen betydeligt. Vores mål er at bruge så mange genanvendte materialer som muligt uden at gå på kompromis med ydeevne, slidstyrke og stil.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21. sep. 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 08. sep. 2022

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 08. sep. 2022

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least