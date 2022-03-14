Gå videre til primært indhold
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Sko til mænd

      1.149 kr.

      Flax/Gum Light Brown/Sort/Wheat
      Design dit eget Nike By You-produkt

      Air Force 1 Mid er alt det, du kender bedst: skarpe stafferinger, markante detaljer og de perfekte detaljer, så din skostil stråler.Den polstrede, mellemhøje krave med klassisk burrebåndslukning tilføjer klassisk b-ball-komfort.Nike Air-stødabsorbering i hælen giver performance komfort.

      • Farve vist: Flax/Gum Light Brown/Sort/Wheat
      • Stylenr.: DJ9158-200

      Anmeldelser (10)

      4.8 Stjerner

      • Awesome colder weather kicks.

        StefH - 14. mar. 2022

        I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!

      • Geniales

        J I. - 10. jan. 2022

        Las zapatillas me encanta son muy cómodas y se ven perfectas para vestir. El único inconveniente es que no deis un descuento dentro de la caja para las próximas compras como otras compañías hacen que es un gancho para provocar más ventas y los clientes compren más y yo lo que veo también es que hos quedáis enseguida sin tallas. Pero estoy muy contento con ellas.

      • Coole Schuhe

        R A. - 07. jan. 2022

        Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.