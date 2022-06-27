Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, er skabt til at bringe dig steder hen, og bringer en sej, militærlignende inspiration til AF1-stilen. Dens kraftige, forvaskede læderoverdel med overfladebehandling er designet til at holde dig tør. Store knopper på ydersålen, der er klar til vinteren, giver dig greb uden ekstra højde. Stroppen har en elegant metalkrog med klar symbolik taget fra traditionelt militærtøj.
Anna Bluv - 27. jun. 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10. jun. 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03. maj 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!