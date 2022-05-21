Gå videre til primært indhold
      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Sko til kvinder

      979,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser

      Ingen fejl, alle spiller. Originalen, der skrev sneaker-historie, er fremstillet med mindst 20% genanvendte materialer efter vægt, og er opdateret med kunstlæder.

      • Farve vist: Hvid/Sort/Metallic Silver/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: DC9486-101

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Dette produkt er ansvarligt udviklet ved brug af genanvendte, brugte materialer eller overskydende materiale fra fremstillingsprocessen. Et af vores største skridt på rejsen mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild er valget af vores materialer, da de udgør mere end 70% af ethvert produkts CO2-belastning. Ved at genbruge plastik, garn og tekstiler kan vi reducere udledningen betydeligt. Vores mål er at bruge så mange genanvendte materialer som muligt uden at gå på kompromis med ydeevne, slidstyrke og stil.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (48)

      4.7 Stjerner

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21. maj 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20. maj 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19. maj 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike