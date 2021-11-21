Nike AeroSwift-shortsene holder dig klar til dit løb med et letvægtsdesign. Svedtransporterende teknologi og en ventileret linning holder dig tør og afkølet på farten. Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte polyesterfibre.
3.9 Stjerner
Elow - 22. nov. 2021
The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.
Chris - 21. nov. 2021
These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.
babymarmotgoescheep - 21. nov. 2021
Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.