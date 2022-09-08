Gå videre til primært indhold
|

Populære søgeord

Mest populære forslag

      Nike AeroSwift

      Løbeshorts til kvinder

      549,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser

      Innovativ teknologi kombineres med letvægtsmateriale, så du kan gå efter din bedste tid nogensinde. Nike AeroSwift-shortsene er designet til hastighed med en blød fornemmelse og en slank pasform, der giver dig bevægelsesfrihed.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Hvid
      • Stylenr.: CZ9398-010

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Modellen har størrelse S på og er 174 cm høj
      • Slank pasform giver en skræddersyet fornemmelse

      Omkostningsfri fragt og returnering

      Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.

      Anmeldelser (55)

      4.4 Stjerner

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08. sep. 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29. jun. 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        MystiM - 17. apr. 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.