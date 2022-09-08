Innovativ teknologi kombineres med letvægtsmateriale, så du kan gå efter din bedste tid nogensinde. Nike AeroSwift-shortsene er designet til hastighed med en blød fornemmelse og en slank pasform, der giver dig bevægelsesfrihed.
Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.
4.4 Stjerner
EdytaK632789806 - 08. sep. 2022
They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!
LeslieD967332028 - 29. jun. 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
MystiM - 17. apr. 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.