Gå videre til primært indhold
|

Populære søgeord

Mest populære forslag

      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Cargobukser til mænd

      1.549 kr.

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Sort/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      Vi søgte inspiration i Smith Rock, og vendte tilbage med de lette og slidstærke Nike ACG "Smith Summit"-cargobukser. De har en løs fornemmelse, der kan omdannes til shorts, når vejret bliver for varmt. Masser af lommer til dit udstyr og en karabinhage til at fastgøre dine nøgler. Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendt polyester og genbrugte nylonfibre.

      • Farve vist: Velvet Brown/Sort/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Stylenr.: DN3943-220

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 188 cm høj
      • Løstsiddende og rummelig pasform

      Omkostningsfri fragt og returnering

      Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Den genbrugte nylon i Nike-produkter begynder som en variation af materialer, inklusive genbrugte tæpper og brugte fiskenet. Nylonet er rengjort, sorteret og forvandlet til flager, inden det gennemgår kemiske eller mekaniske genbrugsprocesser for at lave nye, genbrugte nylongarn.
      • Tøj, der bruger materialer lavet af genanvendt nylon, reducerer kulstofemissionen med op til 50% sammenlignet med helt nyt nylon.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (2)

      5 Stjerner

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02. okt. 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07. jul. 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.