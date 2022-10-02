Vi søgte inspiration i Smith Rock, og vendte tilbage med de lette og slidstærke Nike ACG "Smith Summit"-cargobukser. De har en løs fornemmelse, der kan omdannes til shorts, når vejret bliver for varmt. Masser af lommer til dit udstyr og en karabinhage til at fastgøre dine nøgler. Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendt polyester og genbrugte nylonfibre.
5 Stjerner
ZacZ530788556 - 02. okt. 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07. jul. 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.