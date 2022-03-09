Gå videre til primært indhold
|

Populære søgeord

Mest populære forslag

      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike ACG "Smith Summit"

      Cargobukser til mænd

      1.499 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser

      Gør dig klar til naturen med Nike ACG "Smith Summit"-cargobuksernes slidstærke, vejrklare design. Vi tog til Oregons Smith Rock for at få inspiration og kom tilbage inspireret til at skabe disse bukser. En åben kant/søm og faconsyede ben skaber en let, afslappet fornemmelse. Vi lavede dette par med mindst 75 % genanvendte nylonfibre.

      • Farve vist: Velvet Brown/Dark Smoke Grey/Campfire Orange
      • Stylenr.: CV0655-220

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Modellen har størrelse M på og er 186 cm høj
      • Standardpasform giver en afslappet og fri fornemmelse
      • Stor i størrelsen. Vi anbefaler, at du bestiller din normale størrelse, hvis du vil have en rummelig pasform, og en størrelse mindre, hvis du vil have en mere tætsiddende fornemmelse

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Den genbrugte nylon i Nike-produkter begynder som en variation af materialer, inklusive genbrugte tæpper og brugte fiskenet. Nylonet er rengjort, sorteret og forvandlet til flager, inden det gennemgår kemiske eller mekaniske genbrugsprocesser for at lave nye, genbrugte nylongarn.
      • Tøj, der bruger materialer lavet af genanvendt nylon, reducerer kulstofemissionen med op til 50% sammenlignet med helt nyt nylon.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (32)

      4.3 Stjerner

      • Beaucoup trop grand

        semmik755702700 - 09. mar. 2022

        Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 13. jan. 2022

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.

      • Impractical for hikes, decent for streetwear

        HansB - 21. nov. 2021

        Was planning to use these pants for long hikes, but after dozens times of trying these, my conclusion is: less is more. There are too many (not completely thought out) functionalities on these pants. First, due to their roomy size, the pants rub against eachother between the upper legs. Second, the ropes at the ankles loosen very easily, even after a tight knot. Third, the belt loosens after a while of walking. There are better options out there for hikes, especially for this price.