Hyld det store friluftsliv og få dine fødder beskidte i Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Det legendariske vandredesign, der fejrer sine 30 år, giver dig en blød Air underfod, med støttende Huarache-teknologi omkring hælen og en plettet mellemsål for at levere umiskendelig komfort og stil.Blødt nubuck-læder i overdelen tilføjer slidstyrke, mens den elastiske krave tilpasser sig din pasform.Bind dine snørebånd og kom ud på dit næste eventyr.
3.9 Stjerner
2646200815 - 05. apr. 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
MichaelG - 02. feb. 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25. jan. 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.