      Nike ACG Air Mowabb

      Sko

      1.399 kr.

      Hyld det store friluftsliv og få dine fødder beskidte i Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Det legendariske vandredesign, der fejrer sine 30 år, giver dig en blød Air underfod, med støttende Huarache-teknologi omkring hælen og en plettet mellemsål for at levere umiskendelig komfort og stil.Blødt nubuck-læder i overdelen tilføjer slidstyrke, mens den elastiske krave tilpasser sig din pasform.Bind dine snørebånd og kom ud på dit næste eventyr.

      • Farve vist: Trails End Brown/Prism Violet/Bright Mandarin/Pitch
      • Stylenr.: DC9554-201

      Anmeldelser (18)

      3.9 Stjerner

      • Best shoe i bought in quite some time

        2646200815 - 05. apr. 2022

        I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year

      • Unfortunate

        MichaelG - 02. feb. 2022

        Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.

      • Beautiful

        B W. - 25. jan. 2022

        Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.