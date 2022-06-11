KevinS - 05. maj 2022

I do really like these sandals and own multiple pairs in various colors. But, unlike older models of ACG water sandals, these are NOT designed for people with puffy feet. If you feet are flat like pancakes, they will be great and you will love them. But, if you have puffy feet, you may have to struggle to put them on and you may not be able to wear them for more than 2 or 3 hours. I even purchased 4 different, larger sizes and the uppers are the SAME SIZE even tho the bases are larger. So, if you have puffy or swollen feet, keep this in mind. In every other aspect, these are GREAT sandals and I expect to get many years of wearability from the ones I own.