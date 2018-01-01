We cast the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 in a new light to reveal a sneaker collection
that celebrates the Sage, Rebel, Explorer, Jester and Lover in all of us. Hear
from two lead product designers on their favourite details of each shoe.
"The Sage is all about simplicity and sophistication. My favourite detail is the 3D embroidered Swoosh branding: it's a lovely tactile touchpoint on a calm upper." —Marie Crow, Director, Nike Materials Design
"We took the iconic eye-stay and flipped it to the heel, right down to the details of the tongue label and the deubré. The lace is long, so you can wrap it aroundthe ankle and style it how you like." —Georgina
"For the AJ1 Rebel, we wanted the iconic lines of the shoe to stay visible, but to twist them and wrap them around the foot, right down to the Wings on the heel—you have to doa double take! We kept entry easy with an inside zip." —Georgina
"We designed the tongue to be worn upright or folded, and the collar to ruche down,utility through customisable styling. The transparency of the materials allows for interesting layering with socks and trousers." —Marie
"We deconstructed and reconstructed the AF-1's iconic branding, leaving the originalstitch punctures in the upper to show where the details would normally be. A humoroustwist inspired by the Jester's personality." —Marie